Athletes reveal what was behind decision to share Olympic gold

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Twenty-six gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.

Artistic Gymnastics

Men’s Parallel Bars: Zou Jingyuan, China

Women’s Balance Beam: Guan Chenchen, China

Men’s Horizontal Bar: Hashimoto Daiki, Japan

Athletics

Women’s Long Jump: Malaika Mihambo, Germany

Men’s 400m Hurdles: Karsten Warholm, Norway

Men’s Pole Vault: Armand Duplantis, Sweden

Women’s Hammer Throw: Anita Wlodarczyk, Poland

Women’s 800m: Athing Mu, United States

Women’s 200m: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica

Boxing

Women’s Feather: Irie Sena, Japan

Men’s Welter: Roniel Iglesias, Cuba

Canoe Sprint

Women’s Kayak Single 200m: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand

Men’s Canoe Double 1000m: Cuba

Men’s Kayak Single 1000m: Balint Kopasz, Hungary

Women’s Kayak Double 500m: New Zealand

Cycling Track

Women’s Team Pursuit: Germany

Men’s Team Sprint: Netherlands

Diving

Men’s 3m Springboard: Xie Siyi, China

Sailing

Women’s Skiff-49er FX: Brazil

Men’s Skiff-49er: Great Britain

Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight): Giles Scott, Great Britain

Mixed Multihull-Nacra 17 Foiling: Italy

Weightlifting

Men’s 109kg: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan

Wrestling

Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg: Tamas Lorincz, Hungary

Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg : Musa Evloev, Russian Olympic Committee

Women’s Freestyle 68kg: Tamyra Mensah Stock, United States

