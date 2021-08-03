Skip to Content
August 2, 2021 2:25 AM
Published 11:09 AM

Athletes reveal what was behind decision to share Olympic gold

By Wayne Sterling, CNN

Twenty-six gold medals were won. Here’s a breakdown of who’s taking home the gold.

Artistic Gymnastics

  • Men’s Parallel Bars: Zou Jingyuan, China
  • Women’s Balance Beam: Guan Chenchen, China
  • Men’s Horizontal Bar: Hashimoto Daiki, Japan

Athletics

  • Women’s Long Jump: Malaika Mihambo, Germany
  • Men’s 400m Hurdles: Karsten Warholm, Norway
  • Men’s Pole Vault: Armand Duplantis, Sweden
  • Women’s Hammer Throw: Anita Wlodarczyk, Poland
  • Women’s 800m: Athing Mu, United States
  • Women’s 200m: Elaine Thompson-Herah, Jamaica

Boxing

  • Women’s Feather: Irie Sena, Japan
  • Men’s Welter: Roniel Iglesias, Cuba

Canoe Sprint

  • Women’s Kayak Single 200m: Lisa Carrington, New Zealand
  • Men’s Canoe Double 1000m: Cuba
  • Men’s Kayak Single 1000m: Balint Kopasz, Hungary
  • Women’s Kayak Double 500m: New Zealand

Cycling Track

  • Women’s Team Pursuit: Germany
  • Men’s Team Sprint: Netherlands

Diving

  • Men’s 3m Springboard: Xie Siyi, China

Sailing

  • Women’s Skiff-49er FX: Brazil
  • Men’s Skiff-49er: Great Britain
  • Men’s One Person Dinghy (Heavyweight): Giles Scott, Great Britain
  • Mixed Multihull-Nacra 17 Foiling: Italy

Weightlifting

  • Men’s 109kg: Akbar Djuraev, Uzbekistan

Wrestling

  • Men’s Greco-Roman 77kg: Tamas Lorincz, Hungary
  • Men’s Greco-Roman 97kg : Musa Evloev, Russian Olympic Committee
  • Women’s Freestyle 68kg: Tamyra Mensah Stock, United States

  1. There comes a time in any sport when the right thing to do is declare a tie. Obviously it doesn’t make sense in earlier (elimination) rounds, but when two athletes in a final round clearly have equal skills, it is time to award them both with the same recognition.

