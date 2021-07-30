CA: THOUSANDS FLEE FAST MOVING WILDFIRE

CNN - US Politics

By Kate Sullivan, CNN

President Joe Biden said Friday the wildfires intensifying in the West demand “urgent action” as he met with seven governors to discuss how states are responding to the wildfires and how the federal government can best assist.

“We can’t ignore how the overlapping and intertwined factors — extreme heat, prolonged drought and supercharged wildfire conditions — are affecting the country. And so this is a challenge that demands our urgent, urgent action,” Biden said during the virtual meeting.

The President said: “Our resources are already being stretched to keep up. We need more help, particularly when we also factor in additional nationwide challenges, the pandemic-related supply chain disruptions and our ongoing efforts to fight Covid.”

Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris met with Govs. Greg Gianforte of Montana, Jay Inslee of Washington, Gavin Newsom of California, Brad Little of Idaho, Kate Brown of Oregon, Tim Walz of Minnesota and Mark Gordon of Wyoming.

This story is breaking and will be updated.

