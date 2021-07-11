The Week Ahead

Video

Today: A ridge of high pressure is currently building across the intermountain west, bringing us fantastic weather through our Sunday. High temperatures to 85 degrees in Colorado Springs and 89 in Pueblo. Light winds along the I-25 corridor, can't rule out an isolated shower in the higher elevations of the Sangre's but that's about it.

Monday: Imbedded shortwaves in the upper level pattern will spark up scattered afternoon showers for Colorado Springs. High temperatures warming slightly, 88 degrees in Colorado Springs and 93 in Pueblo.

Extended: Daily afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely Tuesday through Thursday with temperatures balancing in the upper 80s and low 90s.