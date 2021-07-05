Georgia locals try to ‘stay positive’ after tragic golf course shooting

CNN - National

By Alaa Elassar and Claudia Dominguez, CNN

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed golf professional Gene Siller at a country club north of Atlanta on Saturday.

Cobb County police responded to a report of a person shot around 2:20 p.m. and found Siller on the green of the 10th hole of the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, according to a news release from the police department.

Siller, who was a club employee, was found unresponsive with an “apparent gunshot wound to the head” and was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The suspect had driven to the green in a white Ram 3500 pickup truck and shot 41-year-old Siller when he went to see what was going on, a member of the club told CNN affiliate WXIA. The suspect then fled, WXIA reported.

Police discovered the truck still on the green and found the bodies of two men in the bed of the truck, the release said. Both victims also suffered apparent gunshot wounds, according to police.

One of the men was identified as Paul Pierson, the registered owner of the Ram 3500, but the other victim has yet to be identified, according to police.

Police are still searching for the suspect, who has not been identified.

Students at Kennesaw State University, whose campus is near the country club, received an alert regarding the incident from the university’s Emergency Management Twitter account.

The Georgia State Golf Association expressed its condolences for Siller’s death. “All of us at the GSGA are deeply saddened by the tragic events that occurred earlier today at Pinetree CC. Our thoughts and prayers are with Gene Siller’s family and friends,” the association tweeted.

Siller leaves behind a wife and two children, ages 6 and 7, according to the Pinetree Country Club.

“Tragedy has stricken the Georgia Section PGA in the loss of our Member, Gene Siller. Thoughts and prayers for his family and the Pinetree Country Club family,” Georgia’s Professional Golfers’ Association tweeted.

PGA of America President Jim Richerson also issued a statement: “We are truly heartbroken to hear about the senseless murder that took place yesterday at Pine Tree Country Club in Georgia that took the life of PGA member Gene Siller,” the statement said. “PGA of America sends our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathy to his family, club and the Georgia PGA Community.”

Siller’s family set up a GoFundMe page to help with finances.

