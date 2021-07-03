Thunderstorms dropping heavy rain in northern El Paso County

Video

Tonight: A line of severe thunderstorms developed across the Palmer Divide earlier this afternoon and have moved south over the last few hours. A Flash Flood Warning and a Severe Thunderstorm Warning are currently in effect across much of northern El Paso County. 1" diameter hail and 60mph wind gusts are possible across HWY 24 and into Black Forest. Flooding is also likely for poor drainage or low lying areas as 1-2" of rain have already fallen. Expect these storms to push east of the Colorado Springs metro area. Gradually turning mostly clear overnight with low temperatures to 60 degrees in Colorado Springs and 63 in Pueblo.

July 4th: Morning sunshine helping temperatures warm to 88 in Colorado Springs and 94 in Pueblo. Scattered showers and thunderstorm will once again develop in the higher elevations during the early afternoon and push towards the I-25 corridor. Most of the showers should be east of the interstate after 7pm, then clearing nicely for the fireworks show.