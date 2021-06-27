The Week Ahead

Video

Tonight: Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms possible till midnight tonight for much of central/southern Colorado. A few showers could linger over into early Monday morning across the southeastern plains. Low temperatures to 49 degrees in Colorado Springs and 53 in Pueblo.

Monday: Persistent upper level northerly winds will continue to transport cool air to the I-25 corridor. High temperatures ranging 15-20 degrees below average for late June, only hitting 66 degrees in Colorado Springs and 73 in Pueblo. Scattered showers are likely through the day with the chance for an isolated afternoon thunderstorm of relatively low severity.

Extended: High temperatures will warm slightly through the week, getting back into the low 80s by next weekend. There's really no sign in the extended forecast for a break in the daily rain/thunderstorms. Which of course isn't a bad thing for mitigating drought conditions.

