Winter Returns To Colorado

Video

Tonight: The first of two cold fronts will pass through Colorado overnight tonight and into early Sunday morning. Briefly increasing wind gusts to 25mph but transporting little to no snow to Colorado Springs. Low temperatures overnight to 26 degrees in Colorado Springs and 24 in Pueblo.

Sunday: Turning partly to mostly cloudy during the afternoon with cooler temperatures, only reaching 49 degrees in Colorado Springs and 52 in Pueblo. For now, the majority of the snow chances for the I-25 corridor hold off till Monday afternoon/evening. But keep an eye on developing rain/snow showers in Colorado Springs Sunday night as computer model discrepancy is making for a difficult forecast. So expect updates by tomorrow night.

Extended: As just mentioned, snow showers will likely push towards valley areas through the day Monday with high temperatures struggling to reach out of the 30s through mid-week. I'll have a snow accumulation forecast for the week ahead by tomorrow.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.