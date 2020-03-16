Sunshine returns to Colorado, for now.

Video

After a weekend of temperatures in the 20s and 30s with low clouds and freezing drizzle, finally, things are clearing up today. Mostly sunny skies will push temperatures into the 60s along the I-25/HWY 50 corridors. A light breeze will develop this afternoon, gusts to 20mph in Colorado Springs. No chance of precipitation during the daytime.

Low clouds will settle into central/eastern Colorado overnight tonight with a chance for a light drizzle early Tuesday morning. The biggest concern for travelers will be the dense fog that will likely stick around for most of the morning. Gradually lifting by early afternoon, but high temperatures will only reach into the 40s as a big chunk of the main heating hours will be lost due to the low clouds.

We're looking at a relatively busy forecasting week with precipitation chances every day. Although the daily weather events look minimal with no chances for heavy snow accumulation.

Click HERE for an interactive radar.

The KRDO StormTracker 13 weather app is available for download in the iOS app store and in Google Play.

CLICK HERE for the iOS app.

CLICK HERE for the Android app.