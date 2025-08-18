Multiple women report being targeted by same suspected sexual predator in Colorado Springs

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Several videos on social media have been gaining traction, both accusing a person in the same vehicle of sexual crimes.

KRDO13 Investigate spoke to one of the victims, who found out this weekend that she potentially isn't the only one.

Earlier this year, a Colorado Springs mom saw someone masturbating while watching her.

In a TikTok that has now received over 4,000 views, a Colorado Springs mom says earlier this year she saw a male masturbating while watching her sitting in her vehicle.

"There is a sexual predator on the loose," she says in a TikTok warning others in the area.

Mallarie tells KRDO13 that in January, she was picking up a few things from Target and killing time before picking her kids up at school.

"I see that a man that is parked next to me in that silver Acura has his windows down, and he is looking at me and masturbating," said Mallarie.

"I was like, oh my gosh."

Mallarie said she called Target security, who made a police report; no arrests have been made, but since then, she's seen more posts referencing that same silver Acura.

In her TikTok, Mallarie mentions she noticed a similar post in the Facebook group '719 can't drive.'

On top of that, a leader of Colorado Springs All Things Possible Ministries, Victor Marx, shared a video on Instagram telling his nearly half a million followers, "My adult daughter was just assaulted, sexually assaulted in a parking lot in broad daylight."

Marx goes on to say that his daughter captured the man's vehicle and license plate that was involved in the alleged assault.

"I instantly recognized that vehicle because it was the same one that I had experienced here, and also the girl at the shops of Briargate," said Mallarie.

Since posting the encompassing video drawing in these two other incidents, Mallarie says even more have reached out.

"I've had at least 12 people reach out to me through direct message on TikTok and in my comments saying that they have also had an experience with the same guy, same description, and same vehicle."

Colorado Springs Police Department confirmed to KRDO13 that they were investigating the sexual assault from this weekend and the previous incident from January.

They would not confirm if any of these three incidents were connected.

Stay up to date with the latest local news, sports, and investigations by downloading the KRDO13 app. Click here to download it from the Apple App Store. Android users can download it from Google Play here.