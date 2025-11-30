Snow for Colorado Springs! Sunshine Returns Monday

A fast moving snow storm is rolling through Central Colorado, and it's packing a hefty amount of powder for the Central Mountains. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY remains in effect until noon on Monday for most mountain locations where up to 10 inches of fresh snow is expected.

Meanwhile, here along the Southern Front Range, bands of moderate snowfall have developed and will continue until the early pre dawn hours of Monday. Total accumulations will vary between a light dusting to near 2 inches, with the greatest accumulations near Manitou Springs, Woodland Park, Monument and Palmer Lake. By daybreak, the snow will be gone, but gusty northerly winds will blow around some of that snow, producing icy patches along I 25. Be extra careful driving if you're headed up north toward Denver.

Sunny skies return on Monday, but high temperatures will only be in the upper 30s. Tuesday will be mild and dry with high temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s. Another winter weather system will blow through late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing another chance for an inch or two of fresh snow for the Front Range. The rest of the week will be dry.