A 3rd hunter dies in the San Juan Wilderness this month

CONEJOS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Conejos County Sheriff reported this weekend that a third hunter has died in the South San Juan Wilderness this month.

Sheriff Garth Crowther says they received a call for help from hunters in a remote area of the San Juan Wilderness at 11:23 p.m. on Friday. The county search and rescue team was alerted and made it out to the area.

However, upon arrival, the search and rescue team determined the hunter had already died. Due to the hazardous weather conditions, a flight-for-life was not called.

Hours later, when the sun was starting its ascent, the flight-for-life helicopter was called, and the Conejos County Search and Rescue Team was able to recover the body of a 54-year-old man from Tennessee. His identity has not been made public as the sheriff's office is still notifying next-of-kin.

Sheriff Crowther reminds people that if they're going into the backcountry, they need to be cautious and prepared.