Fed Ex semi jackknifes on Interstate 25 during Tuesday morning snowy conditions in Pueblo

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- There were no apparent issues during the early morning hours Tuesday as a steady-to-moderate light snow fell on and around the Steel City.

However, at around 8 a.m., a jackknifed Fed Ex semi truck closed southbound Interstate 25 between Indiana Avenue & Pueblo Boulevard; there are no apparent injuries and it's unclear when the lanes in that area will reopen.

A KRDO 13 crew traveled along I-25 north of Pueblo to the El Paso County line, and found that the right lanes were generally clear while the left lanes were snow-covered; within Pueblo, however, the highway was slushy or had light accumulation.

Much of the traffic on I-25 between Pueblo and Colorado Springs was northbound, and most of the vehicles were heavy trucks.

KRDO 13 surveyed conditions from Purcell Boulevard, downtown and near the Colorado State Fairgrounds, finding similar conditions: Steady snowfall and an inch or two of accumulation on city streets.

Plows were working on I-25 and in Pueblo.

KRDO 13 saw no crashes or slide-offs on Pueblo streets through the start of morning rush hour at 7 a.m.