A Find End to our Thanksgiving Weekend With More Sunshine and Seasonal Temperatures

Winds have settled down across the Central Foothills, and overnight temperatures continue to dip into the low 20s. With clear skies and light winds, we could see even colder temperatures in the upper teens before sunrise, but then we'll warm right back up on Sunday with daytime highs near 50 for most of us.

Travelers won't have any trouble getting around the region, no matter how you plan on getting home. The only place for concern will be in the Eastern Great Lakes, around Detroit and Buffalo. Otherwise a quiet and dry Sunday is how we will finish out the weekend.

Expect sunshine and dry weather conditions Monday through Friday, with daytime highs in the lower 50s, and overnight low temperatures in the upper teens to lower 20s.