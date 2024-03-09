Sunny Sunday

Mild and dry weather will continue for the rest of the weekend with high temperatures getting back into the lower 60s for most of Southeast Colorado. Remember to set those clocks forward before turning in for the night too, you'll get an extra hour of sun on Sunday afternoon.

Monday and Tuesday will be mild and dry again with highs in the 60s. We will keep an eye on the Southeast Plains for potentially dry fire prone conditions.

Another weather system will return on Wednesday evening and with it comes rain and snow for both Wednesday evening and all day Thursday. With daytime high temperatures in the 40s, little if any snow will stick.