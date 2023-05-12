Skip to Content
Celebration of Life to be held in Florence to honor four community members killed in plane crash

Florence Brewing Company

FLORENCE, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Celebration of Life for Kat Duncan, Roger Duncan, Laurie Aves & Bruce Claremont will be held in Florence Friday evening.

RELATED: Florence grieves the loss of ‘driving forces in the community’ after 4 killed in plane crash

The four people, described as "driving forces" in the Florence community were all killed in a plane crash in Teller County last weekend. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the small plane the group was in was en route to the Centennial Airport when it crashed into mountainous terrain south of Victor, Colorado.

The event takes place at 7 p.m. Friday evening at The Other Side of Florence Brewing Company, located at 206 South Pikes Peak Avenue, Florence, CO.

