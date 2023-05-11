WEATHER PHOTOS: A look at viewer-submitted photos of Thursday’s storm
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Here's a look at viewer photos submitted to KRDO for Thursday's storm!
Submit your photos and videos here.
