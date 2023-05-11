Ute Pass Elementary in Manitou Springs is closed Thursday due leaking roof

MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- According to a flash alert sent to KRDO this morning, the district says Ute Pass Elementary is closed after heavy rains impacted the school.

We have reached out to the Manitou Springs School District 14 and are waiting to hear back.

On the district's website is an alert that states: Ute Pass Elementary will be closed today, May 11th, due to excessive water in the building from recent storms. We hope to resume classes tomorrow. Thank you and we apologize for the late notice.

A KRDO crew at the scene learned the excessive water is due to a leaking roof in a few areas in the school.

This is a developing story.