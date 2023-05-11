Thursday’s storm leads to flooded roads across the Pikes Peak area

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Drivers are dealing with flooding thanks to the latest spring storm that began Wednesday evening and has continued through Thursday afternoon.

In Colorado Springs, Marksheffel Rd. between Carefree Circ. and Barnes Rd. is affected by rising flood waters. While the area is still open as of 12:30 p.m., traffic is moving slowly.

A KRDO crew at the scene witnessed several lower-profile cars turning around instead of trying to drive through the water.

Marksheffel Rd.

On the north side of the city, the Colorado Springs Fire Department announced just before 10:30 a.m. that Black Forest Rd., just north of Vollmer Rd., was closed due to flooding. It's unclear just how long that closure will last.

Down south, a Security-Widefield neighborhood is dealing with rising flood waters threatening to enter their homes.

Security-Widefield

According to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM), six inches of rapidly moving water can knock a person down. The National Weather Service states 12 inches of rushing water could carry away most cars, and two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

The National Weather Service said every year, more deaths occur due to flooding than from any other thunderstorm-related hazard. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over half of all flood-related drownings occur when a vehicle has driven into hazardous flood water.

The CDC recommends people never drive in flooded areas - turn around, don't drown. Officials say while a vehicle might be large, it won't protect people from being swept away or from stalling.

Additionally, floodwater contains many things that can cause harm.