Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 3:03 PM

Thousands are still without power across Teller and Park counties

MGN

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little more than 8,000 customers are without power across Teller and Park Counties.

As of 3 p.m., CORE Electric Cooperative reports 7,029 reported outages in Teller County. In Park County, there are 1,841 customers without power.

Black Hills Energy reports 150 customers without power in Cripple Creek.

To track outages through CORE, click here.

To track outages through Black Hills Energy, click here.

Below is information from utility other utility companies in the area on outages, how to report them, and the company's information on the weather.

Colorado Springs Utilities:

San Isabel Electric:

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content