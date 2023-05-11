Thousands are still without power across Teller and Park counties

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A little more than 8,000 customers are without power across Teller and Park Counties.

As of 3 p.m., CORE Electric Cooperative reports 7,029 reported outages in Teller County. In Park County, there are 1,841 customers without power.

Black Hills Energy reports 150 customers without power in Cripple Creek.

To track outages through CORE, click here.

To track outages through Black Hills Energy, click here.

Below is information from utility other utility companies in the area on outages, how to report them, and the company's information on the weather.

Colorado Springs Utilities:

San Isabel Electric: