Several areas along I-25 and Hwy. 24 under a flood advisory Thursday evening

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- First responders are reminding drivers to stay safe Thursday night into Friday as the storm continues.

The storm is expected to last through Friday morning.

More rain means more chances of flooding. The Colorado Springs Police Department reports several areas have already been placed on flood advisory along I-25 and Highway 24.

If you're in the highlighted areas below, please be prepared for possible flooding.

CSPD

For an interactive map of flooding areas, click here.

CSPD also provided a few tips on how to stay safe. Most importantly, don't drive into high water especially if you can't tell how deep water might be on the road. Turn around, don't drown.

Avoid waterways and drainage ditches and stay off of banks and low bridges. Water can rise rapidly and it only takes six inches of moving water to knock someone off their feet.

According to the Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management (DHSEM), six inches of rapidly moving water can knock a person down. The National Weather Service states 12 inches of rushing water could carry away most cars, and two feet of rushing water can carry away SUVs and trucks.

Early Thursday, a man and his dog had to be rescued from the Monument Creek after they were trapped on a small patch of land amid the rushing water.

Additionally, even if it's not raining near you and the water doesn't seem high in your area, water can quickly travel through drainage ditches and into other waters.

People in the Pikes Peak Area are asked to avoid these places even if they seem safe and dry.

If you do get caught near rising water, move to the highest point you can and call 911.

