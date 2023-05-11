Section of Black Forest Road in El Paso County to remain closed overnight Thursday due to flooding

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A construction crew foreman said that a segment of Black Forest Road, between Woodmen and Cowpoke roads, will remain closed until Friday morning because of flooding from Thursday's rainstorms.

KRDO

The segment was closed at around 10:30 a.m. as heavy runoff began pouring over Black Forest Road at the Vollmer Road intersection, and also flooded part of the road and a construction zone slightly to the north.

Crews used pumps to drain the worst of the flooding out of the immediate area.

KRDO

Lanes are narrow along that stretch of Black Forest Road because of an ongoing widening project that includes the Vollmer intersection; the affected stretch of Vollmer has been closed for construction and isn't being affected by the flooding.

The situation frustrated drivers who turned north on Black Forest from Woodmen, only to see detour signs and a flagman directing them to turn around.

The closure doesn't affect the Park & Ride lot at the northeast corner of the Black Forest and Woodmen roads intersection.