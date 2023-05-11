Name of man found dead on Pueblo’s east side in April identified

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim in a homicide investigation.

On April 24, officers with the Pueblo Police Department responded to reports of an unconscious person at a home in the 2600 Block of East Orman Avenue.

At the scene, police found the body of a man. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives responded and began conducting a homicide investigation surrounding his death.

According to the coroner, the victim was 28-year-old Scottie Sanders of Pueblo.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Pueblo

Police Department Communication Center at (719) 553-2502. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or click here.