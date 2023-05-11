Skip to Content
Fire restrictions lifted in Pueblo County

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) announced Thursday that effective immediately, the county is no longer under Stage 1 fire restrictions.

Pueblo County had been under Stage 1 restrictions since April 21, 2023.

According to the PCSO, Sheriff David Lucero and fire chiefs reviewed fire information and determined that as a result of recent rainfall, the current fire danger had improved enough to lift restrictions.

The sheriff's office still wants to remind Pueblo County residents to adhere to Red Flag warnings when they are issued and report all controlled burns. Controlled burn reports can be called in at (719) 583-BURN (2876) or made online at www.pueblosheriff.com. To do so, go to the “How Do I” tab, and then under the “Submit” column, click on controlled burn notifications. Create an account and fill in the form.

