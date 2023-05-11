COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo (KRDO) -- Drivers see street flooding on Marksheffel Road between North Carefree Circle and Barnes Road.

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.