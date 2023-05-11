Skip to Content
Published 9:19 AM

Colorado Springs Fire responds to morning house fire

KRDO

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says residents will be displaced, but nobody was injured after a morning house fire.

CSFD says on Twitter: Fire is under control as of 7:48. Crews are still on scene, so be mindful if you’re in the area. Residents of the home will be displaced.

This is in a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs near Near Dublin Boulevard and Tutt Blvd. No information yet on how this fire started.

Brynn Carman

Brynn is an anchor on Good Morning Colorado. Learn more about Brynn here.

