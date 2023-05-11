Colorado Springs Fire responds to morning house fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Colorado Springs Fire Department says residents will be displaced, but nobody was injured after a morning house fire.

CSFD says on Twitter: Fire is under control as of 7:48. Crews are still on scene, so be mindful if you’re in the area. Residents of the home will be displaced.

This is in a neighborhood in northeast Colorado Springs near Near Dublin Boulevard and Tutt Blvd. No information yet on how this fire started.