Woodland Park school board extends term of interim superintendent, reactions divided

WOODLAND PARK, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday night, the Woodland Park school board voted to extend the contract of controversial superintendent Ken Witt.

Dozens of community members turned out for the meeting, many voicing frustration over the decision, and many having to stand outside the building after the meeting room filled to maximum capacity.

"You hired an interim superintendent whose only prior experience with traditional public schools was holding a single board position that he was recalled from after only two years," said one woman in public comment.

The school board said that Witt's contract was written with the ability to offer a one-year extension, and they plan to conduct an extensive search for a permanent superintendent this winter.

Within minutes of the meeting's start, the two sides of opinion became evident.

One community member said from the podium, "people, please choose to take these people out of power in November. They do not deserve to represent the Woodland Park School District," while another woman voiced, "children need to learn ABC, 1,2,3, not gender identity."

Comments on both sides of the issue were met with applause, but the school board was united in their stance to extend Witt's stay with the district.

"It is vital that we take a stand against this kind of cancer that is sweeping our nation and changing the way our kids think about this great nation," said school board president David Rusterholtz.

Despite some community dissatisfaction, the board says they're happy with Witt's work and the direction they're headed.

"I believe that the we are going through growing pains here at the school, but I think that is all for very good, for a very good end," said Rusterholtz.