Teller Co. Sheriff’s Office opens homicide investigation after body found near Gold Camp Road

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Teller County Sheriff's Office (TCSO) has opened a homicide investigation after a body was found Tuesday off of Gold Camp Road.

According to the TCSO, they received a call that a body had been discovered just after 1 p.m. Tuesday. The body of an unidentified Black male, approximately 18-24 years of age, was located off the side of Gold Camp Road, approximately four miles west of the El Paso County line.

The TCSO said an autopsy showed the body received a gunshot wound.

Anyone with information potentially related to this incident is asked to contact the TCSO at (719) 687-9652.