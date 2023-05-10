Pueblo Police investigating homicide on 2nd Street

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday night just after 10 p.m., the Pueblo Police Department (PPD) was dispatched to the 1500 block of E. 2nd Street for a reported shooting.

The PPD said an adult man was found dead at the scene but released few other details.

The County Coroner will identify the victim at a later date.

According to the PPD, this is the seventh homicide in Pueblo so far this year.

If anyone has any information on this incident, you are encouraged to contact the PPd at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.