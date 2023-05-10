Man sentenced to 6 years for burglaries at Pueblo West businesses

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- 41-year-old Theodore Koen has been sentenced to six years in the Colorado DOC after he pled guilty to two counts of burglary in connection with break-ins at two Pueblo West businesses and a residence.

The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office said deputies arrested Koen in December 2022 in connection with the burglary of the Headstrong Hair and Nail Studio in Pueblo West. Further investigation determined Koen was also connected to a burglary at Zabukovic Motors and a Pueblo West residence.