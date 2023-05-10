Skip to Content
KRDO NewsChannel 13 Receives Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Wednesday, the Radio Television Digital News Association announced Region 3 winners of the Edward R. Murrow Awards. Region 3 comprises Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

Regional winners automatically advance to the national competition, winners of which will be announced in August. 

This year, KRDO NewsChannel 13 and KRDO.com won numerous Regional Murrow Awards.

Breaking News Coverage - Club Q Mass Shooting

Continuing Coverage - City Council Collapse (Florence)

Digital - KRDO.com

Investigative Reporting - Failed by the System

Newscast - Tragedy at Club Q (10 p.m. newscast that night)

Overall Excellence 

Among the most prestigious in news, the Murrow Awards recognize local and national news stories that uphold the RTDNA Code of Ethics, demonstrate technical expertise and exemplify the importance and impact of journalism as a service to the community.

Murrow Award winning work demonstrates the excellence that Edward R. Murrow made a standard for the broadcast news profession. 

