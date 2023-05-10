How to avoid becoming a victim of hail damage repair scams as spring, summer thunderstorms arrive

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Strong thunderstorms expected Wednesday are a reminder that we're in the season when drivers and homeowners worry about hail damage -- and getting it repaired as quickly and inexpensively as possible.

That desire can lead to fly-by-night scam artists -- some of whom arrive from outside Colorado -- who promise to fix damage if they are paid in advance, only to quickly disappear without doing any work, and being impossible to find after you pay them.

KRDO is reaching out to the Better Business Bureau, the District Attorney's Office and Colorado Springs Police about what you need to know to avoid falling victim to a scam.

Thousands of vehicles, structures and other property across southern Colorado were damaged or destroyed during severe hailstorms in the summers of 2017, 2018 and 2019.