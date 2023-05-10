Father and son accused of violently beating a Pueblo man in citizen’s arrest face felony charges

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) – The father and son duo accused of violently beating a man in September 2022 are finally facing charges.

According to court documents obtained by 13 Investigations, Doug and Nate Cullison each face a felony second-degree assault with a deadly weapon charge for the alleged attack on 24-year-old Alex Montoya.

Our team confirmed that Doug is a member of the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office as a volunteer SWAT medic. His son is a trained MMA fighter.

On Sept. 14, 2022, the Cullisons were caught on camera outside Nick’s Dairy Cream on Pueblo’s east side detaining and beating Montoya.

They claimed that moments before the confrontation Montoya had punched and spit on Teresa Cullison at a nearby elementary school, Doug’s wife and Nate’s mother.

Witnesses called 911 reporting the incident outside the ice cream shop. One caller told dispatch there were “grown men” with Montoya “laying on the floor with his hands and legs behind his back, like almost hogtied.”

When officers with the Pueblo Police Department arrived at the scene, Doug and Nate provided brief accounts of what happened. Neither were detained or charged at the time.

Montoya, however, was issued a ticket for battery and released to the hospital.

On May 1, 13 Investigates spoke with Chief of Police Noeller who confirmed his department had referred misdemeanor assault charges to the District Attorney’s Office for Nate, Doug, and Montoya.

As of Wednesday evening, there’s only been a felony complaint made against them and they've only been given a summons.

According to court records, Montoya is not facing additional charges after the Pueblo Police Department referred the misdemeanor assault charges to the DA's Office.

They are both due in court on June 14, 2023.