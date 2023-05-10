Skip to Content
Colorado Springs man convicted in deadly DUI crash on I-25 frontage road

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A Douglas County jury has found 25-year-old Ricky Avalao-Trujillo guilty in a crash that killed two high school students in August 2022.

According to the 18th Judicial District DA's Office, Avalos-Trujillo was driving northbound in the southbound lanes on the I-25 frontage road near Castle Rock when he crashed into a truck carrying four teens. Two of the teens died in the crash and a third was critically injured. Both teens that died were 17-years-old.

According to the DA's Office, Avalos-Trujillo was charged and convicted of the following offenses:

Vehicular Homicide-DUI (Class 3 Felony) (2 counts)
Vehicular Assault-DUI (Class 4 Felony)
Careless Driving Resulting in Injury (Class 1 Traffic Offense) (2 counts)
Careless Driving Resulting in Death (Class 1 Traffic Offense) (2 counts)

The DA's Office said Avalos-Trujillo told State Patrol he had fallen asleep behind the wheel. Blood test results showed a blood alcohol concentration (BAC) of .091 and a marijuana (THC) level of 7.7ng (nanograms) in his system.

Avalos Trujillo faces a maximum of 30-years in prison when he sentenced on July 14.

