Academy District 20 music teacher nominated for Grammy

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A District 20 music teacher just received some major recognition.

Wes Sparkes, Music and Instrumental Teacher at Eagleview Middle School is one of three music educators from Colorado, and over 2,000 nominees nationwide, to be announced as a quarterfinalist for the 2024 Grammy Music Educator Award.

The award recognizes music educators for their exceptional service to students and their continued dedication to music education programs.

According to the district, Sparkes application focused on two main initiatives:

In November, Sparkes was one of the district leaders who helped plan the Academy District 20 Choir Festival featuring students from nearly every school in our district. You can watch a highlight video. Through the team’s work, the concert was directly tied to one of the district’s priorities, creating a culture of belonging. The second was based on the work of his 8th Grade students to connect their Women's Suffrage 19th Amendment Concert to their U.S. History curriculum.

Semifinalists will be announced in September and finalists will be announced during Grammy Week 2024.