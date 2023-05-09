Sheriff’s Office releases remaining bodycam video of Yoder dispute after failed mediation
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the remaining body-worn videos to the public connected to the ongoing conflicts with a couple in Yoder and their neighbors.
In a press release Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said the videos are being released in an effort to be transparent with its interactions with residents in the Yoder area and to dispute specific claims made by Courtney and Nicole Mallery.
The Mallerys allege in the last two years they've been racially attacked by their neighbors and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, including the destruction of property, threats, and the mutilation of livestock.
Their neighbor and the sheriff's office denied these claims, with the neighbor claiming she's the one who's being harassed and threatened.
In March, the Mallerys agreed to mediation with the neighbor and settle the case outside of court.
However, according to a statement by the sheriff's office, the involved parties involved in the Yoder neighborhood dispute weren't able to come to an agreement during mediation.
The EPCSO said now as those cases have reached their final disposition in court, El Paso County Sheriff Roybal said it's appropriate for his office to release the remaining body-worn videos to the public.
The sheriff's office said the footage shows multiple encounters between deputies and the individuals associated with the dispute in Yoder.
There are 96 videos released that contain 38 hours of footage and case reports. The sheriff's office did warn some images and audio may be disturbing to some viewers. This footage was last updated at 9 a.m. Tuesday.
To view the videos, click here.
Below is the full statement by the sheriff's office Tuesday:
“I am deeply disappointed the parties involved in the Yoder neighborhood dispute were unable to come to an agreement during mediation.
During a press conference in February, I told the citizens of El Paso County I would release the body-worn camera footage and case reports from the multiple incidents brought into question earlier this year.
My office previously released all videos and case reports which were not involved in a case review by the District Attorney’s Office.
Now, as those cases have reached their final disposition in court, and in the interest of transparency, it is appropriate for my office to release the remaining body-worn videos to the public.
Below you will find links to body-worn camera footage from multiple encounters between our deputies, and individuals associated with the dispute in Yoder, Colorado. As the Sheriff of El Paso County, I remain committed to protecting citizens’ rights and responding to calls in a timely, professional manner. It is my hope all parties involved will come to a mutual understanding and live peacefully amongst each other.”Sheriff Joe Roybal