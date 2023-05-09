Sheriff’s Office releases remaining bodycam video of Yoder dispute after failed mediation

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office released the remaining body-worn videos to the public connected to the ongoing conflicts with a couple in Yoder and their neighbors.

In a press release Tuesday morning, the sheriff's office said the videos are being released in an effort to be transparent with its interactions with residents in the Yoder area and to dispute specific claims made by Courtney and Nicole Mallery.

The Mallerys allege in the last two years they've been racially attacked by their neighbors and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, including the destruction of property, threats, and the mutilation of livestock.

Their neighbor and the sheriff's office denied these claims, with the neighbor claiming she's the one who's being harassed and threatened.

In March, the Mallerys agreed to mediation with the neighbor and settle the case outside of court.

However, according to a statement by the sheriff's office, the involved parties involved in the Yoder neighborhood dispute weren't able to come to an agreement during mediation.

The EPCSO said now as those cases have reached their final disposition in court, El Paso County Sheriff Roybal said it's appropriate for his office to release the remaining body-worn videos to the public.

The sheriff's office said the footage shows multiple encounters between deputies and the individuals associated with the dispute in Yoder.

There are 96 videos released that contain 38 hours of footage and case reports. The sheriff's office did warn some images and audio may be disturbing to some viewers. This footage was last updated at 9 a.m. Tuesday.

To view the videos, click here.

Below is the full statement by the sheriff's office Tuesday: