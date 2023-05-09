Sex offender who posed as immigration official to assault child in Aurora sentenced to 40 years

AURORA, Colo. (KRDO) -- 66-year-old Kenneth Lee was sentenced this week to 40 years in prison for his latest assault on a child in Colorado.

According to the 18th Judicial District DA's Office, Lee's latest assault occurred in December of 2021 when he posed as an immigration official and assaulted a seven-year-old girl in her home.

The DA's Office says on the day of the assault, Aurora police officers responded to the girl's home to investigate a suspicious case where a man knocked on the door, identified himself as an immigration official, and entered an apartment without permission.

Investigators learned two adults were at home with the seven-year-old when the man claiming to be an immigration official demanded to speak with the child alone in her bedroom. The adults allowed this. The mother of the child said the man was alone in the bedroom with her daughter for approximately five minutes before he walked out of the apartment and left in an unmarked minivan. The mother told investigators that when she asked her daughter what happened, she indicated that she had been sexually assaulted, according to the DA's Office.

Surveillance video from the apartment complex showed the license plate on the minivan and the plates came back to Kenneth Lee.

According to the DA's Office, Lee was on parole at the time of this crime for a nearly identical crime he committed in 2010. He also had a GPS ankle monitor which confirmed he was at the apartment complex at the same time the assault occurred.

For this crime, Lee pleaded guilty to the following charges:

Sex Assault on a Child (Class 4 Felony)

Burglary (Class 3 Felony)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child (Class 3 Felony)

According to the 18th Judicial District DA's Office, Lee's criminal history includes the following:

2010:

In this case, Lee went to a 9-year-old Vietnamese victim’s home and told her family he was with

Immigration Services and needed to talk with the victim. He entered the home, took the victim to

her bedroom and sexually assaulted her.



2011:

In this case, Lee called the home of a 12-year-old Vietnamese victim and told her he was a

doctor and needed to perform an exam. The victim advised Lee her mother was asleep and asked

him to call back later. Lee waited until the victim’s mother left the house and then knocked on

the door and asked the victim to let him inside to perform the exam. The victim let Lee into her

home where Lee reportedly assaulted the young girl. In a second separate crime filed in the same

case, Lee called the home of a 22-year old Vietnamese victim, and performed the same ruse,

posing as an immigration doctor and then sexually assaulting the woman.



2014:

Lee was sentenced in both of the above cases on November 26, 2014. A breakdown of each

sentence is included below.

2010CR2498 (all counts are concurrent):

Kidnapping: 23 years in DOC

Burglary: 15 years in DOC

Sex Assault on a Child: 6 years to life

Criminal Impersonation: 3 years in DOC

Invasion of Privacy: 12 months in County Jail

False Imprisonment: 12 months in County Jail

2011CR1428 (all counts concurrent with the 2010 case):

Kidnapping: 10 years in DOC

Kidnapping: 10 years in DOC



2020:

In April 2020, DOC records show Lee was released on parole.



2021:

18-months after Lee was released on parole from the Department of Corrections, he was arrested

for sexually assaulting a 7-year-old victim. (2021CR2778)



2023:

The defendant is formally sentenced in the 2021 case to the following:

Burglary: 20 years in DOC (consecutive)

Sexual Exploitation of a Child: 20 years in DOC (consecutive)

Sexual Assault of a Child: Minimum of 10 years of Sex Offender Supervision if released