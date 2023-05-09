Pikes Peak Sunrise Openings returns for the 2023 season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The popular sunrise openings at Pikes Peak are returning for the 2023 season.

Visitors will be able to have the opportunity to drive to the summit of America’s Mountain during sunrise on six different dates.

The Pikes Peak Highway will be open for access form 4:45 a.m. to 6:30 a.m. on select dates, and a timed entry permit must be purchased in advance as no sales will be made at the Gateway.

The City of Colorado Springs states the Summit Visitor Center will be open during the event, but there will be no access to the North Slope Recreation Area during the sunrise openings.

Parking and reservations are required for guests that want to drive to and park at the summit of Pikes Peak from Friday, May 26, through Saturday, September 30. Reservations can be made here.

Same-day registration will also be provided at the Gateway as space is available and a free bus shuttle to the summit from Devil’s Playground will be available from Saturday, May 27 through Wednesday, July 31, for visitors who do not make a reservation or prefer to not drive their vehicle to the top.

The City states visitors are always encouraged to plan ahead and call (719)-385-7325 for current highway conditions. For more information including more sunrise opening dates you can visit the link here.