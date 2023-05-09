Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning is teaching students to become their personal best

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Teachers with the Pikes Peak School of Expeditionary Learning are adding a new kind of course to their curriculum for students, and it comes in partnership with the United States Olympic & Paralympic Museum (USOPM).

Third and fourth-grade teachers with the Pikes Peak School are adopting “Becoming Your Personal Best (BYPB): Life Lessons from Olympians and Paralympians,” as a course of study for their students.

Students are expected to complete a semesters-long resilience project, Thursday, May 11, at the USOPM with Olympic triathlete and BYBP ambassador Hunter Kemper.

According to officials with the USOPM, the last 18 weeks saw third and fourth graders from the Pikes Peak School participating in BYPB sessions every morning. The 91 students learned how Newton’s Law of Physics can apply to triathlons along with their favorite Olympic and Paralympic Sports.

USOPM officials stated students were able to create an art piece to represent their physics project and the BYPB program as well. Those art pieces now hang on the walls in the Flame Café.

The BYPB program launched in 2021 and was designed as a resiliency program by the USOPM in partnership with the Colorado Health Foundation. BYPB is a first-of-its-kind program that helps share life stories of Olympians and Paralympians to inspire young people to learn about meeting personal challenges, growing through failure, and developing a positive mindset.

The BYPB program is accessible online for anyone and you can see the curriculum composed of lesson plans, activities, and videos by clicking the link here.