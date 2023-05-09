Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
New
Published 6:50 AM

Non-profit program PikeRide offers e-bike leasing program following grant funding

MGN

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Energy Office is granting funding to the non-profit organization PikeRide, to offer low-cost access to leased e-bikes. 

According to the Colorado Energy Office, 50 electric bikes will be available for use for low and moderate income individuals to lease for $25 a month, starting in July. 

Participants will receive their own PikeRide e-bike, a charger and accessories, and access to an e-bike community and Pike Ride staff for maintenance and support. 

The leasing opportunity will also allow another user to use the e-bike service should the initial participant move away or choose to stop using the service for any reason. 

This new program, the Colorado Energy Office states, is called PikeRide + (PikeRide Plus) and it will increase the opportunity for more people to access PikeRide so individuals aren’t restricted to a service area, ride time, or hubs for transportation. 

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content