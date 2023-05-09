Non-profit program PikeRide offers e-bike leasing program following grant funding
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Energy Office is granting funding to the non-profit organization PikeRide, to offer low-cost access to leased e-bikes.
According to the Colorado Energy Office, 50 electric bikes will be available for use for low and moderate income individuals to lease for $25 a month, starting in July.
Participants will receive their own PikeRide e-bike, a charger and accessories, and access to an e-bike community and Pike Ride staff for maintenance and support.
The leasing opportunity will also allow another user to use the e-bike service should the initial participant move away or choose to stop using the service for any reason.
This new program, the Colorado Energy Office states, is called PikeRide + (PikeRide Plus) and it will increase the opportunity for more people to access PikeRide so individuals aren’t restricted to a service area, ride time, or hubs for transportation.