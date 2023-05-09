New online resource offers tax benefits for climate-friendly purchases

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KRDO) – A new online resource is helping to inform Coloradans about tax benefits available for some climate-friendly purchases.

The online resource comes from the Colorado Department of Revenue Taxation Division and provides information about incentives for heat pump systems, heat pump water heaters, residential energy storage systems, and decarbonizing building materials.

The incentives stem from the SB 22-051 Bill–a policy framework designed to reduce emissions–and it includes:

An income tax credit for the purchase and installation of commercial and residential heat pump systems and heat pump water heaters.

On and after July 1, 2023, a state sales and use tax exemption for commercial and residential heat pump systems and heat pump water heaters.

An income tax credit for the purchase and installation of residential energy storage systems.

On and after July 1, 2023, a state sales and use tax exemption for residential energy storage systems.

On and after July 1, 2024, a state sales and use tax exemption for eligible decarbonizing building materials.

The Division states these tax exemptions and credits are in place to help promote environmentally friendly purchases, curb emissions, and improve Colorado’s environment.

For more information about these incentives and how to access the online resource, you can visit the Colorado Department of Revenue Taxation Division website by clicking here.