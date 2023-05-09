National Weather Service issues Red Flag Warning for State region

COLORADO, USA (KRDO) – The National Weather Service (NWS) is issuing a Red Flag Warning effective today, Tuesday, May 9.

The alert will remain in effect from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the account of warm temperatures, gusty winds, and low humidity–a combination of elements the National Weather Service says contribute to extreme fire behavior.

The National Weather Service says Red Flag Warnings will be in place for areas over the San Luis Valley and eastern mountains, and will continue into Wednesday, May 10: