Last day to mail in ballots for May 16, Mayoral Elections

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Tuesday, May 9, is the last day to mail in your ballots for the May 16, Mayoral Elections. 

After May 9, ballots can be dropped off at one of 26 locations across the city. You can find a location near you by clicking the link here

The City of Colorado Springs is stating election workers are already busy counting ballots: 

The 2023 Mayoral election for Colorado Springs is between city councilman Wayne Williams and political and independent entrepreneur Yemi Mobolade. 

Mobolade took first place in the General Election on Tuesday, April 4, garnering about 30% of the vote. Williams took second place with around 20% of the vote.  

