Hit-and-run traffic crash at west Fillmore; investigation opened
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that left a victim in the hospital for recovery.
On Monday, May 8, at around 10:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Fillmore Street on reports of an auto-pedestrian traffic crash.
Upon arriving on the scene, the victim of the incident was immediately transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition. CSPD reports the victim sustained serious bodily injuries' as a result of the crash.
As of now, CSPD has opened up an investigation into the incident and no suspect information has been confirmed.