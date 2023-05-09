Hit-and-run traffic crash at west Fillmore; investigation opened

Skip to Content
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a hit-and-run traffic crash that left a victim in the hospital for recovery. 

On Monday, May 8, at around 10:59 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 200 Block of West Fillmore Street on reports of an auto-pedestrian traffic crash. 

Upon arriving on the scene, the victim of the incident was immediately transported to a hospital in serious but stable condition. CSPD reports the victim sustained serious bodily injuries' as a result of the crash. 

As of now, CSPD has opened up an investigation into the incident and no suspect information has been confirmed. 

