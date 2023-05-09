Ellicott Bridge Replacement Project warrants traffic delays urging drivers to adjust commutes

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) – Drivers are being urged to adjust their commutes accordingly, as construction efforts are underway for a new bridge on Ellicott Highway.

Roadwork starts today, Tuesday, May 9, and will end near Friday, May 12.

Traffic delays will be between the hours of 5:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. north of State highway 94 between McDaniels Road and Big Springs Road.

Crew members will be onsite and delays are expected to last approximately 15 minutes.

The Ellicott Bridge Replacement Project is expected to be completed in approximately 7 months according to officials with El Paso County, should the weather permit.

Ahead of construction operations, El Paso County officials are offering some safety reminders for drivers in the area:

One lane of traffic will be closed for flag crew members

A temporary on-site detour road will be in place west of the existing bridge

Reduce speeds in working zones

Watch for workers, equipment, signs, and barricades

Below is a vicinity map with the road closures outlines:

Exhibit A: Detour Map | El Paso County Colorado Exhibit B: Project Location Map | El Paso County Colorado

For more information and questions about the project, you can visit the El Paso County website by clicking the link here.