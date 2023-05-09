Children’s Hospital Colorado hosts virtual town hall meeting to discuss mental health with families

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – May marks Mental Health Awareness Month and experts with Children’s Hospital Colorado are gathering for an annual town hall to give families tips on how to talk about mental health.

The town hall will consist of a virtual open forum on child and youth mental health and will take place today, Tuesday, May 9, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

The forum will include a conversation and Q&A with Dr. Ben Mullin, Dr. Lauren Wood, and LPC Mary Meintzer. The event will be hosted by Vice President of Population Health and Community Health at Children’s Hospital, Zach Zaslow.

The town hall meeting will also be available for live interpretation in Spanish.

Registration is through Eventbrite in order to access the Zoom link, click here.

Topics of conversation for the forum will include: