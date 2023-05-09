Children’s Hospital Colorado hosts virtual town hall meeting to discuss mental health with families
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – May marks Mental Health Awareness Month and experts with Children’s Hospital Colorado are gathering for an annual town hall to give families tips on how to talk about mental health.
The town hall will consist of a virtual open forum on child and youth mental health and will take place today, Tuesday, May 9, from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
The forum will include a conversation and Q&A with Dr. Ben Mullin, Dr. Lauren Wood, and LPC Mary Meintzer. The event will be hosted by Vice President of Population Health and Community Health at Children’s Hospital, Zach Zaslow.
The town hall meeting will also be available for live interpretation in Spanish.
Registration is through Eventbrite in order to access the Zoom link, click here.
Topics of conversation for the forum will include:
- How to ask if your child is experiencing suicidal thoughts
- How to help kids address fears associated with violence targeted at schools and youth across the country
- Warning signs of substance use, depression, anxiety, and more
- How to navigate your child’s heightened anxiety during final exams and the upcoming summer
- How to address mood disorders and find treatment
- How to develop a structure or routine for your child’s summer break