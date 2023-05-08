WATCH LIVE: 4th Judicial District Attorney discusses outcome of Letecia Stauch murder trial

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Following the sentencing of Letecia Stauch, the El Paso County woman who was found guilty in the murder of her 11-year-old stepson, the 4th Judicial District Attorney's Office is set to hold a press conference.

Monday, Stauch was found guilty on all counts in the murder of Gannon Stauch. She was sentenced to two life sentences without parole to be merged.

In court, District Attorney Michal Allen said that sentence will help heal the community and Gannon's family.

That press conference is expected to happen around 4:45 p.m. It will be streamed above.

