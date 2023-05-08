Sexually violent predator moving to Pueblo West

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office (PCSO) is notifying the community that an individual who has been deemed a sexually violent predator (SVP) is moving from Denver to Pueblo West.

According to the PCSO, 55-year-old Paul Herrera was convicted of sexual exploitation/child-induce/entice and sexual assault on a child by a person in a position of trust - child under the age of 15. Because of this, Herrera meets the criteria to be deemed a sexually violent predator.

The PCSO said Herrera will reside at 942 S. Honeysuckle Dr. in Pueblo West. He will be required to register as a sex offender with the sheriff's office every 90 days.

According to the PCSO, Herrera is described as a Hispanic male, 5'8" tall, 170 pounds, with a shaved head and brown eyes. His hair is brown. He also has a tattoo of a cross on his left hand.

Anyone with further questions about this sexually violent predator can contact the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6400.