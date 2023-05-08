Pueblo Police and Fire Department partner for diaper drive through the end of May
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo Fire Department are partnering together to participate in the Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado's diaper drive.
Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado is collecting new children's diapers through May 31. All donations will go to children in the Pueblo community.
People can drop off diapers at the Pueblo Police Department, located at 200 S. Main St., or any of Pueblo's nine fire stations (not including the station at the Pueblo Airport).
Below is a full list of diaper drop-off locations:
- Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado.
- 429 W. 10th St. Pueblo, CO 81003
- Accepting donations Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
Pueblo Fire Stations are accepting diaper donations every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Station #1
425 W. 7th St. Pueblo, CO 81003
- Station #2
1800 Eagleridge Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81008
- Station #3
123 W. Evans Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004
- Station #4
2201 Lake Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004
- Station #5
2401 6th Ave. Pueblo, CO 81003
- Station #6
1324 E. 4th St. Pueblo, CO 81001
- Station #7
840 S. Pueblo Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81005
- Station #8
1551 Bonforte Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81001
- Station #9
4527 Surfwood Ln. Pueblo, CO 81005
- Pueblo Police Department
- 200 S. Main St. Pueblo, Co 81003
- Accepting donations Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.
For more information, visit Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado or contact CCSoCo at (719)-544-4233