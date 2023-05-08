Pueblo Police and Fire Department partner for diaper drive through the end of May

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo Fire Department are partnering together to participate in the Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado's diaper drive.

Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado is collecting new children's diapers through May 31. All donations will go to children in the Pueblo community.

Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado

People can drop off diapers at the Pueblo Police Department, located at 200 S. Main St., or any of Pueblo's nine fire stations (not including the station at the Pueblo Airport).

Below is a full list of diaper drop-off locations:

Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado. 429 W. 10th St. Pueblo, CO 81003 Accepting donations Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.



Pueblo Fire Stations are accepting diaper donations every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Station #1

425 W. 7th St. Pueblo, CO 81003

1800 Eagleridge Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81008

123 W. Evans Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004

2201 Lake Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004

2401 6th Ave. Pueblo, CO 81003

1324 E. 4th St. Pueblo, CO 81001

840 S. Pueblo Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81005

1551 Bonforte Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81001

4527 Surfwood Ln. Pueblo, CO 81005

Pueblo Police Department 200 S. Main St. Pueblo, Co 81003 Accepting donations Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.



For more information, visit Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado or contact CCSoCo at (719)-544-4233