Skip to Content
Top Stories
By
Published 7:01 PM

Pueblo Police and Fire Department partner for diaper drive through the end of May

Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Department and the Pueblo Fire Department are partnering together to participate in the Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado's diaper drive.

Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado is collecting new children's diapers through May 31. All donations will go to children in the Pueblo community.

May be an image of 5 people and text
Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado

People can drop off diapers at the Pueblo Police Department, located at 200 S. Main St., or any of Pueblo's nine fire stations (not including the station at the Pueblo Airport).

Below is a full list of diaper drop-off locations:

  • Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado.
    • 429 W. 10th St. Pueblo, CO 81003
    • Accepting donations Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

Pueblo Fire Stations are accepting diaper donations every day from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Station #1
    425 W. 7th St. Pueblo, CO 81003
  • Station #2
    1800 Eagleridge Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81008
  • Station #3
    123 W. Evans Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004
  • Station #4
    2201 Lake Ave. Pueblo, CO 81004
  • Station #5
    2401 6th Ave. Pueblo, CO 81003
  • Station #6
    1324 E. 4th St. Pueblo, CO 81001
  • Station #7
    840 S. Pueblo Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81005
  • Station #8
    1551 Bonforte Blvd. Pueblo, CO 81001
  • Station #9
    4527 Surfwood Ln. Pueblo, CO 81005
  • Pueblo Police Department
    • 200 S. Main St. Pueblo, Co 81003
    • Accepting donations Monday through Friday; 8:30 a.m.-4:00 p.m.

For more information, visit Catholic Charities of Southern Colorado or contact CCSoCo at (719)-544-4233

Article Topic Follows: Top Stories

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content