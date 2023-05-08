Letecia Stauch found guilty on all counts

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County woman accused of murdering her 11-year-old stepson Gannon Stauch was found guilty on all charges.

The jury reached a verdict in the murder trial of Letecia Stauch around 12:50 p.m. Monday. This came after the prosecution and defense gave their closing arguments and deliberations began Friday.

After a thirty minutes break Monday, the verdict was read. Stauch was found guilty on all counts.

Murder in the first degree - Guilty

Murder in the first degree of a child under 12 by a person in a position of trust - Guilty

Tampering with a deceased human body - Guilty

Tampering with physical evidence - Guilty

After the verdict was read, it was announced Stauch would be sentenced. The judge asked for a brief 30-minute break ahead of sentencing.

Gannon was murdered in early 2020. His body was found under a bridge in Florida.

During the five-week trial, Stauch's defense admitted that she killed Gannon but claimed she had "no idea" what she was doing.

