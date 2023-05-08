Gas prices in Colorado Springs are averaging $3.34 per gallon falling 8.9 cents from last week
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging a total of $3.34/g today.
According to a GasBuddy survey, gas prices are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 63.5 cents per gallon lower from a year ago today.
GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.86/g yesterday, while the most expensive was $3.75/g–a difference of 89 cents.
The lowest price of gas in the state yesterday was $2.73/g while the highest was $4.75.
The survey reports the national average of gas is standing at $3.50/g, falling 7.5 cents per gallon from both last week and last month.
These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:
- May 8, 2022: $3.97/g (U.S. Average: $4.31/g)
- May 8, 2021: $2.99/g (U.S. Average: $2.96/g)
- May 8, 2020: $1.62/g (U.S. Average: $1.83/g)
- May 8, 2019: $2.81/g (U.S. Average: $2.88/g)
- May 8, 2018: $2.65/g (U.S. Average: $2.82/g)
- May 8, 2017: $2.28/g (U.S. Average: $2.33/g)
- May 8, 2016: $2.09/g (U.S. Average: $2.21/g)
- May 8, 2015: $2.49/g (U.S. Average: $2.66/g)
- May 8, 2014: $3.42/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)
- May 8, 2013: $3.52/g (U.S. Average: $3.54/g)