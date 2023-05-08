Gas prices in Colorado Springs are averaging $3.34 per gallon falling 8.9 cents from last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – Gas prices in Colorado Springs have fallen 8.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging a total of $3.34/g today.

According to a GasBuddy survey, gas prices are 2.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and 63.5 cents per gallon lower from a year ago today.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $2.86/g yesterday, while the most expensive was $3.75/g–a difference of 89 cents.

The lowest price of gas in the state yesterday was $2.73/g while the highest was $4.75.

The survey reports the national average of gas is standing at $3.50/g, falling 7.5 cents per gallon from both last week and last month.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years: